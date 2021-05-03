CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Cedar Avenue at 12:15 a.m. on April 29.
• Harassment was reported in the 700 block of Wrights Avenue at 1:43 a.m. on April 29.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 4:07 a.m. on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Center Road at 5:33 a.m. on April 29.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:42 p.m. on April 29.
• A parking complaint was reported on Grandview Avenue at 1:39 p.m. on April 29.
• Reckless driving was reported at Depot and Broad streets at 10:56 p.m. on April 29.
• A disturbance was reported in the 3200 block of Maple Avenue at 11:38 p.m. on April 29.
