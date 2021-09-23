• A noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Orchard Street at 5:34 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 7:34 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Nickle Plate Avenue at 12:16 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A trespasser was reported in the 500 block of Buffalo Street at 2:41 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:02 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Gateway Avenue at 3:31 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:58 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Broad Street at 5:52 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of the 15th Street Extension at 8:22 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• An accident was reported at Longview Avenue and Welton Road at 8:44 p.m. on Sept. 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:32 p.m. on Sept. 22.
