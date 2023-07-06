Ashtabula, OH (44004)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 81F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain this evening...then a chance of an isolated thunderstorm overnight. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.