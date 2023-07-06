• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 1:27 a.m. on July 3.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 3:01 a.m. on July 3.
• Theft was reported at Loves at 1:36 p.m. on July 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of High Street at 2:34 p.m. on July 3.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 3:22 p.m. on July 3.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 4:47 p.m. on July 3.
• An ATV complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 5:09 p.m. on July 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Fifield Avenue at 7:24 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 7:29 p.m. on July 3.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:43 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Mill and Carl streets at 8:16 p.m. on July 3.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 8:55 p.m. on July 3.
• A parking complaint was reported at Park and Stadium streets at 9:27 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 10:01 p.m. on July 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 10:06 p.m. on July 3.
• An accident was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 10:50 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 11:27 p.m. on July 3.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 11:38 p.m. on July 3.
• Found property was reported at Lake Road and Chestnut Street at 1:03 a.m. on July 4.
• A reckless driver was reported at Monroe and Chestnut streets at 1:50 a.m. on July 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 2:41 a.m. on July 4.
• A noise complaint was reported in at Tower Street and Brown Avenue at 5:47 a.m. on July 4.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 11:34 a.m. on July 4.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:40 p.m. on July 4.
• A reckless driver was reported on Lake Road at 2 p.m. on July 4.
• An assault was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 2:18 p.m. on July 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 2:51 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 5:30 p.m. on July 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:51 p.m. on July 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 9:22 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Middle Road at 9:31 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Jackson and Washington streets at 9:36 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Rowe and Salem streets at 9:49 p.m. on July 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:57 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Woodland and Senator streets at 10:06 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 10:07 p.m. on July 4.
• A suspicious person was reported at Liberty and Buffalo streets at 10:15 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 10:32 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 10:37 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Sunset Drive at 10:52 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 10:55 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 10:58 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported on Thomas Drive at 11:01 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 Block Old Main Road at 11:07 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Dean Avenue at 11:20 p.m. on July 4.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor and River streets at 11:26 p.m. on July 4.
