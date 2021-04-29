• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 3:45 a.m. April 22.
• A hazard on the roadway was reported on Lake Erie Street at 8:16 a.m. April 22.
• Theft was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 9:13 a.m. April 22.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 9:28 a.m. April 22.
• Violation of a protection order was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 10:40 a.m. April 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Adams Street at 3:58 p.m. April 22.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 4:32 p.m. April 22.
• Vandalism was reported on Parrish Road at 6:26 p.m. April 22.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:16 p.m. April 22.
