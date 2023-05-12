• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 1:21 p.m. on May 11.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:55 p.m. on May 11.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Jackson and Broad streets at 5:30 p.m. on May 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:52 p.m. on May 11.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Sherman Street at 10 p.m. on May 11.
