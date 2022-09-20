• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 6:44 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 700 block of Chestnut Street at 7:04 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 10:39 a.m. on Sept. 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 12:38 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 12:48 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A trash complaint was reported on Center Road at 1:19 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:37 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Gateway Avenue and Dorman Road at 2:46 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 4:09 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 5:02 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 7:28 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• Shots fired was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 8:27 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:09 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 10:51 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 2:16 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 5:02 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Rowe Street at 6:02 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Thomas Drive at 6:07 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Gateway Avenue at 8:57 a.m. on Sept. 16.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Fifteenth Street at 12:58 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Lake Erie Street at 3:18 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:37 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 3:53 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 7:09 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 8:05 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 10:17 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A reckless driver was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 11:42 p.m. on Sept. 16.
• A stolen vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Lee Street at 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:06 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 2:49 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 3:09 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• A reckless driver was reported on the Broad St Extension at 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Lake Park Drive at 7:42 a.m. on Sept. 17.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on the Viaduct Bridge at 8:18 a.m. on Sept. 17
• A burglary alarm was reported at Maple and Stadium avenues at 12:07 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Damage to property was reported at Main and West streets at 1:40 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A hold up alarm was reported at Whitney Road and Chamberlain Boulevard at 3:11 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 4:29 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Creek and Keefus roads at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Reig Avenue at 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 8:12 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Madison Street at 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Theft was reported at Loves at 11:53 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Police unlock a vehicle in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:58 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:53 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 6:22 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the CSX railroad tracks on the Fifteenth St Extension at 7:46 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 9:11 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 3:17 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A reckless driver was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 3:35 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Bell Street at 8:20 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 8:48 a.m. on Sept. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 11:23 p.m. on Sept. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 3:21 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:36 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• Theft was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 10:42 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 19.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 12:32 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported at Maple and Stadium avenues at 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 2:39 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 2:42 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• An animal bite was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 3:18 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Dorman Road and Gateway Avenue at 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Spring and Center streets at 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 7:03 p.m. on Sept. 19.
• A disturbance was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 7:08 p.m. on Sept. 19.
