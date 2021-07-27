• Domestic violence was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 12:37 a.m. on July 23.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of 15th Street at 7:27 a.m. on July 23.
• Police served a warrant in the 100 block of 15th Street at 7:45 a.m. on July 23.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 500 block of Millard Avenue at 8:01 a.m. on July 23.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 8:48 a.m. on July 23.
• Trespassing was reported at Nickle Plate Avenue and North Lane at 9:41 a.m. on July 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves Travel Center at 11:46 a.m. on July 23.
• An accident was reported at Mill and Main streets at 12:21 p.m. on July 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 1:04 p.m. on July 23.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Reig Avenue at 1:16 p.m. on July 23.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Mill and Russel streets at 1:52 p.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 2:41 p.m. on July 23.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 600 block of Furnace Road at 3:08 p.m. on July 23.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 3:10 p.m. on July 23.
• Harassment was reported in the 600 block of Harbor Street at 3:19 p.m. on July 23.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 4:01 p.m. on July 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 5:42 p.m. on July 23.
• A vehicle accident was reported at Loves Gas Station at 6:07 p.m. on July 23.
• Fraud was reported in the 800 block of Buffalo Street at 6:09 p.m. on July 23.
• A suspicious person was reported at Pats Lakeside Grill at 7:02 p.m. on July 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported near mile marker 240 on Interstate 90 at 7:07 p.m. on July 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported at CLYO at 9:45 p.m. on July 23
• Burglary was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 8:09 a.m. on July 24.
• An assault was reported in the 2000 block of Mulberry Street at 11:06 a.m. on July 24.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 11:39 a.m. on July 24.
• A water emergency was reported at the Sandbar at 1:07 p.m. on July 24.
• Threats were reported in the 800 block of Sandusky Street at 6:56 p.m. on July 24.
• A vehicle accident was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 7:44 p.m. on July 24.
• A theft in progress was reported on State Street at 7:56 p.m. on July 24
• Suspicious activity was reported at Rockwell and Madison streets at 9:35 p.m. on July 24.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 10:03 p.m. on July 24.
• A vehicle accident was reported in the 600 block of Furnace Road at 10:27 p.m. on July 24.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 10:52 p.m. on July 24.
• A loud music complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 12:55 a.m. on July 25.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:06 a.m. on July 25.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 2:27 p.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious person was reported at CLYO at 5:03 p.m. on July 25.
• Assault was reported at Loves Gas Station at 6:48 p.m. on July 25.
• A disturbance was reported at Breakwall BBQ at 6:54 p.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 8:25 p.m. on July 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Jackson Street at 10:45 p.m. on July 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.