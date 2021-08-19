CONNEAUT
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Main Street at 2:53 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A missing juvenile was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 5:22 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:49 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 9:23 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 9:44 a.m. on Aug. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:13 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:47 p.m. on Aug. 17.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake and Parrish roads at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 17.
