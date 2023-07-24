• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 1:42 a.m. on July 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Broad and State streets at 8:52 a.m. on July 20.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 9 a.m. on July 20.
• Damage to property was reported at Lake Road and Wrights Avenue at 10:15 a.m. on July 20.
• A soliciting complaint was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:29 a.m. on July 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 11:16 a.m. on July 20.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 11:17 a.m. on July 20.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 12:34 p.m. on July 20.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:59 p.m. on July 20.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:59 p.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 10:01 p.m. on July 20.
• A disturbance was reported on Sunset Drive at 10:14 p.m. on July 20.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 10:37 p.m. on July 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 6:31 a.m. on July 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 8:23 a.m. on July 21.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of West Main Road at 10:11 a.m. on July 21.
• A parking violation was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 10:29 a.m. on July 21.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:06 p.m. on July 21.
• A parking violation was reported at Buffalo and Adams streets at 1:40 p.m. on July 21.
• A custody issue was reported at 200 block of Center Street at 2:02 p.m. on July 21.
• A dog bite was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 3:03 p.m. on July 21.
• A traffic crash was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 3:25 p.m. on July 21.
• A reckless driver was reported at West Main Road and the city limits at 5:04 p.m. on July 21.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 6:15 p.m. on July 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:49 p.m. on July 21.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block Harbor Street at 8:45 p.m. on July 21.
• Found property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:31 p.m. on July 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 9:48 p.m. on July 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported at CLYO at 10:15 p.m. on July 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 10:35 p.m. on July 21.
• A fight was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 1:44 a.m. on July 22.
• A burglary was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 3:12 a.m. on July 22.
• An accident was reported at Madison Street and Reig Avenue at 3:50 a.m. on July 22.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Lake Erie Street at 7:16 a.m. on July 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 7:55 a.m. on July 22.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 8:24 a.m. on July 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 8:39 a.m. on July 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:49 a.m. on July 22.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 11:01 a.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Mill streets at 11:39 a.m. on July 22.
• A pedestrian on the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 12:08 p.m. on July 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 2:21 p.m. on July 22.
• Threats were reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 4:31 p.m. on July 22.
• An unwanted subject was reported on the Sandbar at 8:34 p.m. on July 22.
• An accident was reported in the 400 block of Underridge Road at 9:54 p.m. on July 22.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Dorman and East Main roads at 10:16 p.m. on July 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Chestnut Street at 3:22 a.m. on July 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Clark and Millard streets at 4:36 a.m. on July 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 4:53 a.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 5:09 a.m. on July 23.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 7:10 a.m. on July 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Days Boulevard at 9:30 a.m. on July 23.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 10:19 a.m. on July 23.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 10:24 a.m. on July 23.
• A disturbance was reported on Lake Breeze Drive at 12:49 p.m. on July 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:38 p.m. on July 23.
• A sailboat in distress was reported north of the 1200 block of Lake Road at 3:55 p.m. on July 23.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:20 p.m. on July 23.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 8:26 p.m. on July 23.
