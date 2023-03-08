• A person was arrested on warrants through Conneaut Municipal Court at 4:48 a.m. on March 7.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 5:04 a.m. on March 7.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 400 block of Mill Street at 7:29 a.m. on March 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 12:36 p.m. on March 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 5:10 p.m. on March 7.
