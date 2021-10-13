• Threats were reported in the 200 block of King Street at 8:21 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:29 a.m. on Oct. 11.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 4:08 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:46 p.m. on Oct. 11.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 10:49 p.m. on Oct. 11.
