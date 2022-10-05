• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 12:57 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 2:06 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 3:29 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 4:04 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 6:53 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A person was arrest on a warrant from other agency in the 200 block of Broad Street at 6:53 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• Trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 9:56 a.m. on Oct. 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 12:39 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 12:46 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 2:32 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Bessemer Avenue at 3:08 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 3:17 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• Debris in the roadway was reported at Liberty and Mill streets at 3:51 p.m. on Oct. 4.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 10:24 p.m. on Oct. 4.
