• A parking complaint was reported at Route 7 at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 18
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Main and Center streets at 8:06 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Center and Main streets at 9:26 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 11:36 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 at 11:57 a.m. on Jan. 18.
• Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 1:26 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A parking ban issue was reported at Buffalo and Main streets at 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A parking ban issue was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 2:42 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 3:13 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A parking ban issue was reported at Monroe and Buffalo streets at 3:32 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 4:48 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A snow ban issue was reported in the 300 block of Harbor Street at 5:33 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• A hazard in roadway was reported in the 600 block of West Main Road at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 18.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 10:41 p.m. on Jan. 18.
