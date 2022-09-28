• An accident was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:17 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor Street and Nickle Plate Avenue at 10:19 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• A parking complaint was reported at Liberty and Main streets at 11:04 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:54 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 3:33 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A reckless driver was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 3:34 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Buffalo Street at 4:25 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Twelfth Street at 8:33 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 27.
