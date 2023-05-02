• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 12:39 a.m. on April 27.
• Vandalism was reported in the 900 block of Furnace Road at 1:40 a.m. on April 27.
• A burglary was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 4:04 a.m. on April 27.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of West Main Road at 8:38 a.m. on April 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 8:59 a.m. on April 27.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at West Main Road and Locust Drive at 9:03 a.m. on April 27.
• A person was arrested on warrants in the 500 block of Mill Street at 9:14 a.m. on April 27.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 9:37 a.m. on April 27.
• A disturbance was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 8:45 p.m. on April 27.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:38 a.m. on April 28.
• A reckless driver was reported on Route 7 at 7:55 a.m. on April 28.
• Lost property was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 10:40 a.m. on April 28.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:26 p.m. on April 28.
• A burglar alarm was reported 100 block of Grandview Avenue at 5:01 p.m. on April 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported on South Ridge Road at 5:22 p.m. on April 28.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:48 p.m. on April 28.
• A suspicious noise was reported in the 800 block of Keefus Road at 8:25 p.m. on April 28.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Street at 9:53 p.m. on April 28.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 9:56 p.m. on April 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 10:58 p.m. on April 28.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:12 a.m. on April 29.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:35 a.m. on April 29.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Madison and Buffalo streets at 10:15 a.m. on April 29.
• A parking violation was reported at State and Bartlett streets at 4:41 p.m. on April 29.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Keefus Road at 6:27 p.m. on April 29.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 9:02 p.m. on April 29.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:38 p.m. on April 29.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at Malek Park at 12:02 a.m. on April 30.
• A damaged vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:44 a.m. on April 30.
• An accident was reported at Madison and Sandusky streets at 10:34 a.m. on April 30.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:10 p.m. on April 30.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:23 p.m. on April 30.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on the sandbar at 1:46 a.m. on May 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Welton Road at 1:51 a.m. on May 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 12:40 p.m. on May 1.
• Theft was reported in the 600 block of Orange Street at 2:21 p.m. on May 1.
• A burglary was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 2:28 p.m. on May 1.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 3 p.m. on May 1.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:05 p.m. on May 1.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 7:51 p.m. on May 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.