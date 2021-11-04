CONNEAUT
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:29 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported on Parkview Drive at 4:33 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:17 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 8:17 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported on Woodworth Road at 9:41 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 10:33 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 2:51 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A civil matter was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 4:13 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:14 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 4:29 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Street at 5:58 p.m. on Nov. 2.
