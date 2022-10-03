• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:19 a.m. on Sept. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 3:48 a.m. on Sept. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 1:43 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:48 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 3:44 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 400 block of Depot Street at 4:26 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported at Welton and Old Mill roads at 5:05 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Lake Road at 5:09 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A railroad complaint was reported at Woodworth Road at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Harbor and Hiler streets at 5:27 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Monroe Street at 5:32 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A disturbance was reported on Bridgeview Lane at 6:53 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1000 block of Mill Street at 11:21 p.m. on Sept. 30.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1000 block of Bridgeview Lane at 6:26 a.m. on Oct. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:46 a.m. on Oct. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Liberty Street at 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 1.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 12:12 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 1:19 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• Trespassing was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 1:59 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:32 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Loves at 3 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 4:02 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 5:19 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• A disturbance was reported at Broad Street and Dean Avenue at 6:57 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• Damage to property was reported in the 600 block of Fenton Avenue at 7:43 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 8:55 p.m. on Oct. 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Main Street at 12:55 a.m. on Oct. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 3:53 a.m. on Oct. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Sixteenth Street at 6:33 a.m. on Oct. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 11:29 a.m. on Oct. 2.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Wrights Avenue at 11:42 a.m. on Oct. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 5:20 p.m. on Oct. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 7:38 p.m. on Oct. 2.
