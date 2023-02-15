• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Mill and Sixteenth streets at 6:28 a.m. on Feb. 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 500 block of Thompson Road at 6:49 a.m. on Feb. 14.
• Vandalism was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 1:02 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 1:32 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 3:02 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 3:16 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 5:33 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 6:19 p.m. on Feb. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 9:58 p.m. on Feb. 14.
