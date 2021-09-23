CONNEAUT
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:03 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 3:03 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 3:04 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A suspicious person was reported at the Sandbar at 7:06 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• Found property was reported at the Public Dock at 9:17 a.m. on Sept. 21
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 600 block of Lake Road at 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:29 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 1:02 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 3:14 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A custody issue was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:29 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Sandusky and Madison streets at 7:52 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:53 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Sandusky Street at 9:57 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A disturbance was reported on Loves Drive at 10:12 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 11:47 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 11:56 p.m. on Sept. 21.
ASHTABULA
• Narcotics were found in the 5700 block of Main Avenue at 4:38 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A theft of credit card was reported in the 200 block of Marion Drive at 4:42 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1900 block of Lambros Lane at 5:35 a.m. on Sept. 21.
• A prisoner was taken to the county jail in Jefferson at 3:44 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• An assault was reported in the 500 block of West 34th Street at 11:13 p.m. on Sept. 21.
• A theft was reported in the 300 block of West Prospect Road at 2:19 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• Domestic violence was reported in the 2100 block of Michigan Avenue at 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 22.
• Drug abuse was reported in the 3200 block of Altman Court at 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 22.
NORTH KINGSVILLE
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 2700 block of East Center Street at 4:09 p.m. on Sept. 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Middle Road at 8:51 p.m. on Sept. 15.
• Theft was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 12:51 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 3000 block of East Center Street at 8:40 p.m. on Sept. 17.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 6500 block of South Main Street at 1:34 a.m. on Sept. 19.
