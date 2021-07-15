• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Ackerman Street at 12:02 a.m. on July 13.
• Shots fired was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 6:25 a.m. on July 13.
• Theft of services was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 11:46 a.m. on July 13.
• A parking violation was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 3:43 p.m. on July 13.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Monroe and Sandusky streets at 5:49 p.m. on July 13.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 6:31 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 9:24 p.m. on July 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 11:02 p.m. on July 13.
