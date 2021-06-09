CONNEAUT
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 12:36 a.m. June 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of 15th Street at 12:56 a.m. June 7.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 4:18 a.m. June 7.
• Found property was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 6:11 a.m. June 7.
• An accident was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 6:49 a.m. June 7.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 8:41 a.m. June 7.
• A disturbance was reported on Hiler Street at 11:41 a.m. June 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 160 block of Welton Road at 1:13 p.m. June 7.
• A suspicious person was reported on Liberty Street at 1:47 p.m. June 7.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 238 on Interstate 90 at 2:06 p.m. June 7.
• A disturbance was reported in the 170 block of Hayward Avenue at 2:49 p.m. June 7.
• An accident was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:44 p.m. June 7.
• An accident was reported in the 700 block of Horton Road at 8:36 p.m. June 7.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 9:03 p.m. June 7.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Depot Street at 9:38 p.m. June 7.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:59 p.m. June 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.