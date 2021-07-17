CONNEAUT
• Police unlocked a vehicle at Lake Erie Correctional Institution at 7:01 a.m. on July 15.
• Theft was reported at Lakeshore Primary School at 7:19 a.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 7:45 a.m. on July 15.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Amboy Road at 12:44 p.m. on July 15.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 6:40 p.m. on July 15.
• A vehicle accident was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:26 p.m. on July 15.
• Damage to property was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:30 p.m. on July 15.
