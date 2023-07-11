• A missing person was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 7:14 a.m. on July 10.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 7:47 a.m. on July 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 9:51 a.m. on July 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Madison Street at 10:23 a.m. on July 10.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:10 a.m. on July 10.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and South Ridge Road at 2:55 p.m. on July 10.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 3:17 p.m. on July 10.
• A fight was reported at Orange and Carl streets at 3:28 p.m. on July 10.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 3:42 p.m. on July 10.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 5:47 p.m. on July 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 6:54 p.m. on July 10.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 6:56 p.m. on July 10.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 9:46 p.m. on July 10.
