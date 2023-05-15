• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 9:39 a.m. on May 12.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 10:21 a.m. on May 12.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:03 p.m. on May 12.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 5:22 p.m. on May 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 6:17 p.m. on May 12.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Center Street at 7:36 p.m. on May 12.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 7:40 p.m. on May 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 9:02 p.m. on May 12.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street 9:16 p.m. on May 12.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Center Road at 9:46 p.m. on May 12.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 11:01 p.m. on May 12.
• An assault was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 12:15 a.m. on May 13.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 12:20 a.m. on May 13.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Harbor and Pearl streets at 5:58 p.m. on May 13.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 7:16 p.m. on May 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block River Street at 8:56 p.m. on May 13.
• A suspicious person was reported at Mill and Main streets at 10:35 p.m. on on May 13.
• Found property was reported in the 500 block of Washington Street at 9:34 a.m. on May 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 900 block of Day Street at 9:57 a.m. on May 14.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of North Amboy Road at 1:54 p.m. on May 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Old Main Road at 8:35 p.m. on May 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Harbor Street at 9:27 p.m. on May 14.
