• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:52 a.m. on June 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of Grove Street at 11:39 a.m. on June 10.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Keefus Road at 12:09 p.m. on June 10.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Old Main Road at 12:55 p.m. on June 10.
• Theft was reported at Loves Travel Center at 2:48 p.m. on June 10.
• Damage to property was reported on Furnace Road at 3:17 p.m. on June 10.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported at Park Avenue and Day Street at 3:48 p.m. on June 10.
• Found property was reported in the 800 block of Main Street at 4:34 p.m. on June 10.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 4:48 p.m. on June 10.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 5:01 p.m. on June 10.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of 16th Street at 6:36 p.m. on June 10.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 7:06 p.m. on June 10.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 10:37 p.m. on June 10.
