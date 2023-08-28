• An accident was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 7:25 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• An ATV complaint was reported at Gore and Amboy roads at 8:08 a.m. on Aug. 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 2:14 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Harbor and State streets at 3:12 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Chestnut Street at 3:23 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• An accident was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 4:34 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 6:04 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 9:11 p.m. on Aug. 23.
• An accident was reported at East Main and Dorman roads at 5:48 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 9:13 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 11:08 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• An accident was reported at Buffalo and State streets at 11:11 a.m. on Aug. 24.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at noon on Aug. 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Detroit Street at 12:24 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 1:33 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 3:57 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 4:38 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 500 block of Furnace Road at 6:10 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 9:10 p.m. on Aug. 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 2:11 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Park Avenue at 2:18 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 2:26 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 2:41 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 2:59 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 3:07 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• An assault was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 4:31 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 5:33 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 10:47 a.m. on Aug. 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Road at 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Gore Road at 1:44 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 3:14 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Daniels Avenue at 6:28 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of East Main Road at 6:43 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 7:49 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 9:18 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Harassment was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 25.
• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 12:23 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 4:24 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 8:03 a.m. on Aug. 26
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 9:13 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 10:05 a.m. on Aug. 26.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 12:57 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Damage to property was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:27 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Found property was reported at the Sandbar at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 4:58 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Old Main Road and Liberty Street at 5:58 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 10:48 p.m. on Aug. 26.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 4:53 a.m. on Aug. 27.
• Disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Sixteenth Street at 4:11 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A reckless driver was reported near mile marker 239 on Interstate 90 at 4:24 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A person was arrested on a warrant in the 700 block of Harbor Street at 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at West Main Road and Locust Drive at 5:07 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:05 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A person was arrested on a warrant in the 900 block of Broad Street at 8:54 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Woodworth and Old Main Roads at 9 p.m. on Aug. 27.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 9:04 p.m. on Aug. 27.
