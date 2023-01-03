• Theft from a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 10:36 a.m. on Dec. 30.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:23 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:12 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Lake Road at Broad Street at 1:35 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 3:14 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• Harassment was reported in the 100 block of Cummins Avenue at 7:46 a.m. on Dec. 30.
• Theft was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 9:19 p.m. on Dec. 30.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 10:11 a.m. on Dec. 31.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 2:47 p.m. on Dec. 31.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 1:19 a.m. on Jan. 1.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 2:36 a.m. on Jan. 1.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 5:37 a.m. on Jan. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported at Buffalo and Sixteenth streets at 6:32 a.m. on Jan. 1.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 4:01 p.m. on Jan. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 1.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported at West Main and South Amboy roads at 10:03 p.m. on Jan. 1.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 10:29 p.m. on Jan. 1.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:13 a.m. on Jan. 2.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 200 block of Salem Street at 11:40 a.m. on Jan. 2.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 2:46 p.m. on Jan. 2.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 3:06 p.m. on Jan. 2.
• Threats were reported in the 700 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:02 p.m. on Jan. 2.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 8:12 p.m. on Jan. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:19 p.m. on Jan. 2.
