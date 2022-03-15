• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue at 2:32 a.m. on March 11.
• Reckless driving was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 10:22 a.m. on March 11.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:31 a.m. on March 11.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 3:44 p.m. on March 11.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 100 block of Main Street at 7:38 p.m. on March 11.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 9:45 p.m. on March 11.
• Reckless driving was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 5:27 a.m. on March 12.
• Vandalism was reported in the 700 block of Buffalo Street at 11:20 a.m. on March 12.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Grove Street at 1:34 p.m. on March 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of Lake Road at 3:13 p.m. on March 12.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 800 block of Lake Road at 5:17 p.m. on March 12.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at East Main and Thompson roads at 9:55 p.m. on March 12.
• A disabled vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 10:43 p.m. on March 12.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Loves Gas Station at 11:50 a.m. on March 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Furnace and Underridge roads at 8:17 p.m. on March 13.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 8:42 p.m. on March 13.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Harbor and Twelfth streets at 9:15 p.m. on March 13.
