• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Amboy Road at 10:31 a.m. on June 21.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 11:19 a.m. on June 21.
• A hold up alarm was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 12:58 p.m. on June 21.
• Threats were reported at West Jackson and Chestnut streets at 1:01 p.m. on June 21.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Harbor Street and Lake Road at 8:38 p.m. on June 21.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive at 11:32 p.m. on June 21.
• A noise complaint was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 1:15 a.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious person was reported at Harbor and Sixteenth streets at 3:30 a.m. on June 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 8:48 a.m. on June 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 9:46 a.m. on June 22.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 1:43 p.m. on June 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 4:52 p.m. on June 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:12 p.m. on June 22.
• A parking complaint was reported at Sixteenth and Washington streets at 5:34 p.m. on June 22.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 5:42 p.m. on June 22.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of East Main Road at 7:25 p.m. on June 22.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of East Main Road at 1:10 a.m. on June 23.
• A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 1:12 a.m. on June 23.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 10:15 a.m. on June 23.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 10:19 a.m. on June 23.
• A fight was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:04 p.m. on June 23.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 12:35 p.m. on June 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 1:15 p.m. on June 23.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 1:49 p.m. on June 23.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 2:46 p.m. on June 23.
• Theft was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 3:42 p.m. on June 23.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 4:56 p.m. on June 23.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:19 p.m. on June 23.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Chestnut Street at 9:42 p.m. on June 23.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Center Road and Gateway Avenue at 10:09 p.m. on June 23.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 500 block of Clinton Avenue at 10:41 p.m. on June 23.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 4:14 a.m. on June 24.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Orange Street at 7:43 a.m. on June 24.
• A custody dispute was reported in the 500 block of Jackson Street at 8:20 a.m. on June 24.
• A parking violation was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 10:48 a.m. on June 24.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of West Street at 11:23 a.m. on June 24.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 800 block of Broad Street at 11:32 a.m. on June 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Innovation Parkway at 11:35 a.m. on June 24.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 12:36 p.m. on June 24.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 400 block of Lake Road at 1:33 p.m. on June 24.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Main Street at 1:58 p.m. on June 24.
• An assault was reported in the 800 block of Maple Avenue at 2:59 p.m. on June 24.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Williams Street at 7:09 p.m. on June 24.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Mill and Lake roads at 8:10 p.m. on June 24.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported 500 block of Gore Road at 8:42 p.m. on June 24.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 200 block of Bartlett Street at 9:23 p.m. on June 24.
• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 9:41 p.m. on June 24.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of Fenton Avenue at 2:10 a.m. on June 25.
• Found property was reported at East Main and Peach streets at 9:17 a.m. on June 25.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Mill Street at 10:43 a.m. on June 25.
• A domestic dispute was reported at Chest and Jackson streets at 3:13 p.m. on June 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported at the Dorman Road Interstate 90 overpass at 7:21 p.m. on June 25.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 300 block of Gore Road at 8:36 p.m. on June 25.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 9:10 p.m. on June 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.