• A parking complaint was reported at Mill and Jackson streets at 1:17 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 900 block of Lake Road at 1:46 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of Carl Street at 5:09 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 8:33 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 90 at 8:53 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 10:37 a.m. on Oct. 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Parrish Road and Chamberlain Boulevard at 12:55 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Route 7 and Loves Drive at 5:02 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Main Street at 7:29 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 7:44 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 100 block of Salisbury Road at 7:57 p.m. on Oct. 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Underridge Road at 11:16 p.m. on Oct. 18.
