CONNEAUT
• A parking complaint was reported on Loves Drive at 4:44 a.m. on July 28.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Whitney Street and Maple Avenue at 8:41 a.m. on July 28.
• Fraud was reported in the 300 block of Dorman Road at 9:38 a.m. on July 28.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Pearl streets at 11:37 a.m. on July 28.
• A juvenile complaint was reported on Whitney Road at 12:30 p.m. on July 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of Viaduct Street at 2:04 p.m. on July 28.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 2:23 p.m. on July 28.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 3:32 p.m. on July 28.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block Bridge Street at 6:33 p.m. on July 28.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 6:44 p.m. on July 28.
• An assault was reported in the 400 block of Liberty Street at 7:48 p.m. on July 28.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:59 p.m. on July 28.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 11:15 p.m. on July 28.
