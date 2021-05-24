• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 2:18 a.m. on May 18.
• An abandoned vehicle was reported on Sanford Court at 10:11 a.m. on May 18.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Welton Road at 2:54 p.m. on May 18.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Gore Road at 4:24 p.m. on May 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 5:50 p.m. on May 18.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Depot Street at 6:46 p.m. on May 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 6:53 p.m. on May 18.
• A civil matter was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 6:53 p.m. on May 18.
