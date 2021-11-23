• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Route 7 at 7:15 a.m. on Nov. 22.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Lake Road West at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 22.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:52 a.m. on Nov. 22.
• Threats were reported in the 900 block of Broad Street at 2:19 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• Threats were reported in the 800 block of Broad Street at 3:54 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Woodworth Road at 6:17 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• Threats were reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 8:47 p.m. on Nov. 22.
• A reckless driver was reported at W Main and Gore roads at 9:06 p.m. on Nov. 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.