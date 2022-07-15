• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 12:34 a.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 12:53 a.m. on July 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:54 a.m. on July 14.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 4:07 a.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 500 block of Center Road at 7:33 a.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 8:37 a.m. on July 14.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 1100 block of Lake Road at 8:43 a.m. on July 14.
• Theft was reported in the 1000 block of Center Road at 11:36 a.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 1000 block of Main Street at 11:38 a.m. on July 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Garden Street at 12:03 p.m. on July 14.
• A burglary in progress was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 3:20 p.m. on July 14.
• Threats were reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 3:23 p.m. on July 14.
• A custody issue was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 5:24 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at Main and Mill streets at 5:56 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at the sandbar at 6:34 p.m. on July 14.
• A suspicious person was reported at the Chestnut Street railroad crossing at 8:09 p.m. on July 14.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 9:07 p.m. on July 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Main Street at 9:58 p.m. on July 14.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 11:23 p.m. on July 14.
