ASHTABULA [emdash] Lucinda "Cindy" Starkey, age 71, passed on 06/20/2021 in Saybrook. Born 07/25/1949 to Rowland and Dorothy (Bates) Clarkson in Warren. She married Charles 03/27/1971 . Cindy was an LPN Supervisor for Cardinal Woods, she worked at UH Geneva and Stewart Lodge. Survivors: Husb…