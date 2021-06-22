• A disturbance was reported in the 600 block of Days Boulevard at 2:51 a.m. on June 18.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 5:11 a.m. on June 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Grifton Avenue at 7:23 a.m. on June 18.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 100 block of Orchard Street at 11:01 a.m. on June 18.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported on Interstate 90 at 11:07 a.m. on June 18.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 900 block of Wrights Avenue at 2:34 p.m. on June 18.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 5:51 p.m. on June 18.
• Child abuse was reported at Lake Road and Burrington Heights at 6:41 p.m. on June 18.
• A disturbance was reported in the 700 block of Spring Street at 7:17 p.m. on June 18.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Broad Street at 10:46 p.m. on June 18.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 11:31 p.m. on June 18.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 2:43 a.m. on June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:31 a.m. on June 19.
• Reckless driving was reported near mile marker 242 on Interstate 90 at 6:34 a.m. on June 19.
• A loud music complaint was reported at Broad Street and Lake Road at 10:12 a.m. on June 19.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Nickel Plate Avenue at 12:18 p.m. on June 19.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Salem Street at 1:27 p.m. on June 19.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:04 p.m. on June 19
• A motor vehicle crash was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:07 p.m. on June 19.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Sandusky Street at 7:52 p.m. on June 19.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1000 block of Broad Street at 8:05 p.m. on June 19.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 10:22 p.m. on June 19.
• An assault was reported in the 600 block of Buffalo Street at 9:32 p.m. on June 19.
• A burglary alarm was reported on Naylor Boulevard at 10:12 p.m. on June 19.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in 100 block of Fifteenth Street at 11:05 p.m. on June 19.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Main Road at 11:24 a.m. on June 20.
• A parking complaint was reported in the Grandview Avenue and Main Street at 2 p.m. on June 20.
• A loud music complaint was reported at Orchard and Beaver streets at 2:07 p.m. on June 20.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 3:15 p.m. on June 20.
• Shots fired was reported in the 500 block of Wrights Avenue at 4:04 p.m. on June 20.
• A domestic situation was reported in the 400 block of Sherman Street at 7:43 p.m. on June 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 500 block of Lakeview Avenue at 7:54 p.m. on June 20.
• Fraud was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 8:54 p.m. on June 20.
• Threats were reported in the 400 block of Mill Road at 9:07 p.m. on June 20.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 11:46 p.m. on June 20.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 11:57 p.m. on June 20.
