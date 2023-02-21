• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Lake Road at 1:16 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Buffalo Street at 1:45 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• Damage to property was reported in the 400 block of Mill Road at 9:44 a.m. on Feb. 20.
• Theft was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 12:22 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Reckless driving was reported at State at Buffalo streets at 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported at Harbor and Liberty streets at 2:24 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• A dog bite was reported on Rowe Street at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 20.
• Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 7:57 p.m. on Feb. 20.
