• Found property was reported in the 600 block of Industry Drive at 9:57 a.m. on Nov. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 12:01 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Chestnut and State streets at 1:23 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 2:25 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Welton Road at 2:50 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 8:33 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 2.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 11:26 p.m. on Nov. 2.
