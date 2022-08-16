• A disturbance was reported at Main and Center streets at 9:26 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Harassment was reported in the 400 block of Mill Street at 10:42 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Police served a warrant in the 900 block of Harbor Street at 11:31 a.m. on Aug. 15.
• Trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 1:17 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Adams Street at 1:33 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• An accident was reported on Route 7 at 2:58 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A neighbor dispute was reported in the 300 block of Sandusky Street at 3:46 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• Damage to property was reported at State and Chestnut streets at 4:06 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of Evergreen Street at 4:43 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A suspicious person was reported at West Main Road and Brown Avenue at 5:29 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A juvenile complaint was reported at Dean Avenue and Harbor Street at 5:34 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A fight was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 7:03 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 300 block of Cleveland Court at 7:59 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Middle Road at 9:09 p.m. on Aug. 15.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 300 block of Erie Street at 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.