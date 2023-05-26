• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 12:38 p.m. on May 24.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 2:51 p.m. on May 24.
• A person was arrested on a warrant at 3:21 p.m. on May 24.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 4 p.m. on May 24.
• Custody issues were reported in the 400 block of Broad Street at 9:08 p.m. on May 24.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 700 block of Route 7 at 12:55 p.m. on May 25.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 200 block of Park Place at 3:03 p.m. on May 25.
• Reckless driving was reported at Liberty and Buffalo streets at 7:48 p.m. on May 25.
• Vandalism was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 8:37 p.m. on May 25.
• Threats were reported in the 200 block of Sandusky Street at 10 p.m. on May 25.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:48 p.m. on May 25.
