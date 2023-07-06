• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Jackson Street at 1:10 a.m. on July 5.
• A loud music complaint was reported on Woodland Avenue at 10:20 a.m. on July 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 1400 block of Lake Road at 10:28 a.m. on July 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 11:32 a.m. on July 5.
• A burglary was reported in the 1300 block of Lake Road at 1:50 p.m. on July 5.
• Damage to a vehicle was reported at Gateway Avenue and Route 7 at 2:58 p.m. on July 5.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 3:33 p.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of Bridgeview Lane at 4:13 p.m. on July 5.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:06 p.m. on July 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 7:09 p.m. on July 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at State and Mill streets at 8:42 p.m. on July 5.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Mill and Depot streets at 9:33 p.m. on July 5.
• A fireworks complaint was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 9:53 p.m. on July 5.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of Furnace Road at 9:59 p.m. on July 5.
• A fireworks complaint was reported at Buffalo and Jackson streets at 10:01 p.m. on July 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 10:06 p.m. on July 5.
• Reckless driving was reported in the 200 block of Amboy Road at 10:28 p.m. on July 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 10:40 p.m. on July 5.
