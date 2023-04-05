• A burglar alarm was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 1:50 a.m. on April 3.
• A disturbance was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 11:56 a.m. on April 3.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of Jefferson Street at 12:57 p.m. on April 3.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 400 block of Beaver Street at 1 p.m. on April 3.
• A soliciting complaint was reported at Gateway and Center roads at 2:21 p.m. on April 3.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 4:34 p.m. on April 3.
• A suspicious person was reported at Broad and Sixteenth streets at 7:20 p.m. on April 3.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Liberty Street at 9:39 p.m. on April 3.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 9:56 p.m. on April 3.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 600 block of Broad Street at 6:18 a.m. on April 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of State Street at 6:44 a.m. on April 4.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 100 block of South Ridge Road at 8:15 a.m. on April 4.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 8:25 a.m. on April 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 11:53 a.m. on April 4.
• Threats were reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 12:08 p.m. on April 4.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of West Main Road at 1:47 p.m. on April 4.
• A court order violation was reported in the 200 block of Whitney Street at 3:53 p.m. on April 4.
• A fight was reported at Dean Avenue and Broad Street at 3:51 p.m. on April 4.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 6:49 p.m. on April 4.
• Harassment was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 7:26 p.m. on April 4.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 900 block of Main Street at 7:29 p.m. on April 4.
• A noise complaint was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 8:37 p.m. on April 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.