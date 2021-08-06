• An arrest on a warrant was conducted in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 7:42 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of King Street at 8:43 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 800 block of Furnace Road at 9:29 a.m. on Aug. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 2:37 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 400 block of Dorman Road at 9:52 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 10:38 p.m. on Aug. 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported near mile marker 241 on Interstate 90 at 11:44 p.m. on Aug. 5
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 5.
