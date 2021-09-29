CONNEAUT
• A noise complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 2:09 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 5:17 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 1200 block of Lake Road at 6:18 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 6:32 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 400 block of State Street at 8:05 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 300 block of Mill Street at 9:15 a.m. on Sept. 27.
• A protection order violation was reported in the 500 block of State Street at 1:48 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of Harbor Street at 3:05 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A motor vehicle crash was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Parrish Road at 3:58 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A reckless driver was reported at Lake and Whitney roads at 4:11 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 5:14 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A reckless driver was reported in the 600 block of Broad Street at 7:12 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 7:41 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• A disturbance was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 8:37 p.m. on Sept. 27.
• Lost property was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 8:42 p.m. on Sept. 27.
ASHTABULA
• A domestic altercation was reported in the 1000 block of West 38th Street at 3:19 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Vandalism was reported in the 1400 block of Hamlin Drive at 5:11 p.m. Sept. 23.
• Officers picked up a man wanted by the Madison Township police at 3:42 p.m. on Sept. 23, and transported him to Lake County.
• A theft from the Dollar General, 1511 Lake Ave., was reported at 5:08 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• A theft was reported in the 1800 block of Ohio Avenue at 5:19 p.m. on Sept. 23.
• Domestic violence and criminal damaging were reported in the 5300 block of Adams Avenue at 8:52 p.m. on Sept. 23.
