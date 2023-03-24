• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Beaver Street at 1:33 a.m. on March 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of Liberty Street at 5:25 a.m. on March 22.
• An accident was reported at Interstate 90 and Route 7 at 8:58 a.m. on March 22.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 300 block of Mill Street at 9:10 a.m. on March 22.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Whitney Road at 11:27 a.m. on March 22.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 100 block of Hayward Avenue at 3:07 p.m. on March 22.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Woodworth Road at 4:29 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported at Chamberlain Boulevard and Whitney Road at 4:54 p.m. on March 22.
• An unruly juvenile was reported in the 500 block of Chestnut Street at 6:08 p.m. on March 22.
• A disabled vehicle on Route 7 at 7:59 p.m. on March 22.
• A parking complaint was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 8:02 p.m. on March 22.
• A burglar alarm was reported in the 900 block Harbor Street at 8:04 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Daniels Avenue at 9:36 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Bloor Street at 9:39 p.m. on March 22.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Clark Street at 12:21 a.m. on March 23.
• An accident was reported on Interstate 90 at 2:58 a.m. on March 23.
• Police served a warrant in the 200 block of Main Street at 9:15 a.m. on March 23.
• A parking violation was reported 500 block of Broad Street at 1:44 p.m. on March 23.
• A zoning violation was reported in the 500 block of Harbor Street at 2:32 p.m. on March 23.
• Police attempted to serve a warrant in the 600 block of Broad Street at 3:28 p.m. on March 23.
• Police attempted to serve a warrant in the 600 block of Broad Street at 8:30 p.m. on March 23.
