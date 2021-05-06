• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 1:11 a.m. May 5.
• An unwanted subject was reported in the 200 block of Cedar Avenue at 3:07 a.m. May 5.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 5 a.m. May 5.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of West Main Road at 5:26 a.m. May 5.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 200 block of State Street at 8:40 a.m. May 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 200 block of Gateway Avenue at 12:14 p.m. May 5.
• Disorderly conduct was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:51 p.m. May 5.
• A trash complaint was reported at Underridge and Keefus roads at 1:58 p.m. May 5.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Sandusky Street at 3:18 p.m. May 5.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 100 block of Hiler Street at 3:51 p.m. May 5.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and the ODOT garage at 4:08 p.m. May 5.
• A trash complaint was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 5:26 p.m. May 5.
• Officers conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 243 on Interstate 90 at 8:02 p.m. May 5.
• Harassment was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 11:07 p.m. May 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.