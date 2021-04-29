• A burglary alarm was reported in the 400 block of Madison Street at 12:41 a.m. on April 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Cleveland Court at 9:19 a.m. on April 26.
• A railroad complaint was reported on Gore Road at 10:42 a.m. on April 26.
• Fraud was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 12:55 p.m. on April 26.
• A junk vehicle complaint was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 1:37 p.m. on April 26.
• A burglary alarm was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 1:53 p.m. on April 26.
• A zoning complaint was reported in the 500 block of Baltic Street at 2:58 p.m. on April 26.
• Vandalism was reported in the 400 block of Sandusky Street at 4:50 p.m. on April 26.
• Loud music was reported in the 400 block of Jackson Street at 7:05 p.m. on April 26.
