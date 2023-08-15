• A suspicious person was reported at Hayward Avenue and Harbor Street at 12:43 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• An ATV complaint was reported in the 900 block of Center Road at 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block of Broad Street at 9:57 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• An accident was reported at Broad and Jackson streets at 11 a.m. on Aug. 14.
• A disturbance was reported in the 100 block of Poplar Street at 1:43 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported on Welton Road at 2:55 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A junk vehicle complaint was reported in the 500 block of Mill Street at 3:32 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A junk vehicle complaint was reported n the 200 block of West Main Road at 3:34 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A fight was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 4:03 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported at State and Broad streets at 4:56 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 6:54 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 300 block of West Main Road at 9:35 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 9:47 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A reckless driver was reported on Interstate 90 at 9:53 p.m. on Aug. 14.
• A hazard in the roadway was reported in the 1000 block of Chamberlain Boulevard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 14.
