• A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 200 block of Park Avenue at 1:22 a.m. on March 6.
• Suspicious activity was reported on Point Drive at 3:02 a.m. on March 6.
• Theft was reported in the 100 block of Gateway Avenue at 8:11 a.m. on March 6.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 11:16 a.m. on March 6.
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 1200 block of Broad Street at 12:57 p.m. on March 6.
• Theft was reported in the 200 block of West Main Road at 1:16 p.m. on March 6.
• Fraud was reported in the 400 block of West Main Road at 2:48 p.m. on March 6.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 4:10 p.m. on March 6.
• An intoxicated subject was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 7:22 p.m. on March 6.
