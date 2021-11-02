CONNEAUT
• Police unlocked a vehicle in the 700 block of Lake Road at 5:55 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• Found property was reported at Wrights and Bliss avenues at 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 1.
• A civil matter was reported in the 400 block of South Ridge Road at 3:04 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A juvenile complaint was reported in the 100 block of Marshall Street at 6:19 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• Suspicious activity was reported in the 500 block of Broad Street at 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A fight was reported in the 400 block of Harbor Street at 7:36 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of Main Street at 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Fifield Avenue at 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 1.
• A suspicious person was reported in the 300 block of State Street at 11:37 p.m. on Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.