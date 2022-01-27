• A parking violation was reported in the 200 block of Main Street at 7:32 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• A parking violation was reported at Chestnut and Main streets at 7:58 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• A parking violation was reported in the 400 block of Buffalo Street at 7:59 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• A parking violation was reported on Orange Street at 8:59 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• A parking violation was reported at Main and Harbor streets at 9:23 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• An accident was reported on Fairmont Street at 10:11 a.m. on Jan. 26.
• Property damage was reported in the 100 block of Grant Street at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Center Road and Gateway Avenue at 1:18 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• A disabled vehicle was reported at Route 7 and Interstate 90 at 3:24 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• An assault was reported in the 300 block of East Main Road at 4:16 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• Harassment was reported in the 200 block Whitney Street at 5:07 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• Unauthorized use was reported in the 100 block of South Liberty Street at 5:54 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• A loud noise complaint was reported in the 700 block of Maple Avenue at 8:38 p.m. on Jan. 26.
• Theft was reported in the 500 block of Liberty Street at 10:11 p.m. on Jan. 26.
